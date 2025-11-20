Orry Attends Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Amid Summon In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police allegedly in connection with the Rs 252-crore drugs case. The socialite has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit today at 10 AM for questioning. Ahead of the questioning, Orry was spotted at the Travis Scott concert.

The American rapper and singer-songwriter performed live in Mumbai on November 19. He performed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Wednesday for a sold-out show. In viral videos from the show, Orry could be seen dancing with his friends. The socialite, undeterred by the summons and controversy, donned a beige coloured vest teamed with denim pants. He carried a sling bag with him and was seen recording videos of Travis Scott during the show.

Orry with friends at the Travis Scott concert | Image: Varinder Chawla

Why is Orry being summoned?

On November 19, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai issued summons to Orry and a few others in relation to a ₹252 crore drug case. The socialite will be questioned in the ongoing probe about a drug syndicate. The investigation is being carried out after the officials were informed by an accused that he organised and supplied drugs at various high-profile parties domestically and internationally.

Orhan Awatramani, whose father Suraj K Awatramani is a businessman involved in real estate, hospitality and beverage manufacturing, often frequents high-profile parties and gatherings. He is mostly spotted in the company of celebrities and other influential people. Orry is also known to have an eccentric social media presence with several A-listers featuring on his Instagram account. The names of Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi have also allegedly cropped up in the ongoing drug probe.



