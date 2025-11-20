Updated 20 November 2025 at 08:59 IST
Orry Attends Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Amid Summon In ₹252 Crore Drug Case
Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has been summoned to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Mumbai today. Ahead of this, the socialite was spotted at the Travis Scott concert on November 19.
Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police allegedly in connection with the Rs 252-crore drugs case. The socialite has been asked to appear before the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit today at 10 AM for questioning. Ahead of the questioning, Orry was spotted at the Travis Scott concert.
The American rapper and singer-songwriter performed live in Mumbai on November 19. He performed at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Wednesday for a sold-out show. In viral videos from the show, Orry could be seen dancing with his friends. The socialite, undeterred by the summons and controversy, donned a beige coloured vest teamed with denim pants. He carried a sling bag with him and was seen recording videos of Travis Scott during the show.
Why is Orry being summoned?
On November 19, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai issued summons to Orry and a few others in relation to a ₹252 crore drug case. The socialite will be questioned in the ongoing probe about a drug syndicate. The investigation is being carried out after the officials were informed by an accused that he organised and supplied drugs at various high-profile parties domestically and internationally.
Orhan Awatramani, whose father Suraj K Awatramani is a businessman involved in real estate, hospitality and beverage manufacturing, often frequents high-profile parties and gatherings. He is mostly spotted in the company of celebrities and other influential people. Orry is also known to have an eccentric social media presence with several A-listers featuring on his Instagram account. The names of Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi have also allegedly cropped up in the ongoing drug probe.
Orry's controversies in the past
This is not the first time Orry has landed himself in legal trouble. He was among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra, near the Vaishno Devi shrine. At the time, he was booked for hurting religious sentiments and violating local laws.
