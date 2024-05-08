Advertisement

Alia Bhatt recently walked the red carpet at the MET Gala for the second time. After making her debut at the fashion event in 2023, the Raazi actress attended the coveted event for the second time in a custom Sabyasachi saree. While her appearance at the event garnered national and international attention, a new video shows the Western paparazzi reportedly, confusing her for Deepika Padukone, who has also attended the event previously.

Did Alia Bhatt really get confused for Deepika Padukone at MET Gala 2024?

On May 6, Alia Bhatt walked the MET Gala red carpet for the second time. The actress turned muse for ace Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukerji as the charity event. Alia was among the only few Indian celebrities at the gala this year. In a video from the red carpet, the photographers present at the event could be reportedly, heard calling out Alia but referring to her as Deepika Padukone. However, the authenticity of the video is not guaranteed.

Not the paparazzi mistaking her for Deepika yaar #MetGala #DeepikaPadukone #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/XkYd4FrRMJ — Misha Jaspal (@monjulika1929)

In the video, Alia can be seen posing for the shutterbugs as she made her way up the MET stairs. A photographer from the bunch could be heard saying, “Deepika look here”. A video of the same was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user with the caption, “Not the paparazzi mistaking her for Deepika yaar.” However, several reports and social media users have claimed that the video is fake and the paparazzi are actually shouting, “They Got That (sounded like Deepika) Looks This Way.”

here's the original clips in better quality without editing 'paparazzi are literally shouting 'Alia Alia' 'Here We Go' 'They Got That ( deepika according to them ) Looks This Way' now her PR will use the below tweet and publish article like Oh look they took deepika's name. https://t.co/byEzyM1NNE pic.twitter.com/N6WA3egv0G — Sumaira.🌼|MET GALA ERA (@Aliabe_)

Before Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone represented India at the MET Gala

While Deepika Padukone skipped the MET Gala this year, the actress has walked the coveted red carpet three times in the past. She made her debut in 2017 in a sleeveless, off-white gown Designed by Tommy Hilfiger. She wore diamond studded flowers on her hair and completed the look with drop earrings. This was followed by her appearance in 2018 for which she opted for a Prabal Gurung outfit. Keeping up with the theme of the year - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, she donned a dramatic red gown.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone's MET Gala looks over the years | Image: Vogue India

Her 2019 MET appearance remains the most iconic. She walked the red carpet in a custom Zac Posen bubblegum, strapless gown which the actress teamed with dramatic hairdo and over-the-top accessories. This year, Deepika, who is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, gave the event a miss due to prior work commitments.