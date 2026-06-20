Viral Video: Parmish Verma Pauses Concert To Locate Unattended Toddler's Family, Warns Parents 'Be Responsible, Yaar'

A video of Parmish Verma's concert in Rajasthan's Shri Ganganagar is now doing the rounds online. In the clip, he could be seen helping locate the family members of an infant who landed on stage during his show. The incident took place on June 15 during a wrestling association event, but the videos from the same have surfaced only now.

Parmish Verma scolds parents for leaving infant unattended

In a shocking 73-second-long clip, Parmish Verma could be heard asking his team to shut the music off abruptly. This happens when the singer is already midway through a performance. The Gaal Ni Kadni hitmaker then picks up an infant, seemingly lying on the stage unattended.

Verma hands over the child to his team and asks them to locate the parents. He then asks the audience about the child, to which one person seemingly takes responsibility. Sternly, the singer told the caregiver of the child, “Be responsible, yaar. Respect life a little.” While the reason behind the child being left alone is unknown, there are several speculations regarding it.

Some are saying that the baby's mother deliberately left him on the stage to catch Parmish's attention and click a picture with him. Others suggest that the infant's guardian was preoccupied with filming the show and failed to pay attention to the child. This has further agitated netizens and sparked talks on child safety over social media reels at crowded events. While many are lambasting the guardian of the toddler for being negligent, there have also been arguments of banning the entry of children under 18 at such crowded events.



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