Viral Video: Rajpal Yadav Dances At Niece's Pre-wedding Festivities After Interim Bail From Tihar Jail In Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on February 17, days after the actor surrendered to the police in Tihar Jail over a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. Now, fans are seeing a different side of the Hera Pheri actor. A recent video of him has gone viral, showing him dancing in a dhoti-kurta at his niece’s pre-wedding function. This video comes a day after Rajpal Yadav shared his first post.

Rajpal Yadav attends niece’s wedding, dances with family

In the viral video of Rajpal Yadav, he wears a traditional golden dhoti-kurta. On this special occasion, he dances to the hit song "Teri Chunariya" from Bhaijaan’s superhit film "Hello Brother." His cheerful smile and lively moves show how excited he feels to be back with his family. He is reportedly attending his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Fans continue to react to the clip, admiring his nostalgic style.

Yesterday, Rajpal Yadav shared his first post on social media after being released from Tihar Jail. He expressed his gratitude to his admirers for supporting him in hard time.

However, it is important to note that the video’s authenticity could not be confirmed at the time of publishing.

All about Rajpal Yadav's ₹9 crore cheque bounce case

The Delhi High Court granted an interim order to the actor after ₹1.5 crore was deposited in the respondent’s bank account. The court ordered the suspension of the sentence on the condition that Yadav furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount. The actor will remain out of custody until March 18, when the court is scheduled to hear the matter again. The actor was jailed after he failed to repay the loan from a businessman.

The case against Rajpal Yadav and his wife Radha was filed in 2018 for failing to pay back a loan of ₹5 crore (which accumulated to Rs 9 crore over the years) from a Delhi-based businessman in 2010. The actor had taken money for his directorial debut titled Ata Pata Laapata, which failed at the box office.