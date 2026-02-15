Viral Video: Woman Proposes To Boyfriend On Valentine's Day At Anuv Jain's Mumbai Concert

Anuv Jain has begun his first-ever worldwide concert tour. The Husn singer made Valentine’s Day 2026 extra special for fans in Mumbai when he performed on Saturday, February 14, at the DOME, SVP Stadium (NSCI). The night became unforgettable when a woman proposed to her boyfriend in front of the cheering crowd during the show.

Woman proposes to boyfriend at Anuv Jain's Mumbai show

A couple who attended Anuv Jain’s concert shared a special moment on Instagram. In the video, a woman named Ritu stepped onto the stage with her boyfriend, Angad, holding a placard that read, "Can me and my partner sing with you?" However, she surprised everyone by revealing that she hadn’t come to sing — she had come to propose.

As the crowd cheered, Ritu took off her grey jacket and showed a black T-shirt that read ‘Angad’s Girl,’ featuring their photos. The unexpected gesture left Angad completely shocked.

Moments later, she went down on one knee and asked him to marry her. Filled with joy and emotion, Angad said yes. The couple then kissed as the audience applauded loudly.

Anuv Jain also reacted to the proposal video with a sweet comment. He wrote, “What a moment man! Congratulations to both of you guys. p.s. call me to your wedding thanks.”

