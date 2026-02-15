Akhil Akkineni Starrer Lenin Release Date Omitted In New Poster, Netizens Speculate Film's Postponement Due To Peddi

Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film Lenin is scheduled to release in the theatres on May 1. The film is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu, with Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead. As a Valentine’s Day treat, the makers revealed a new poster yesterday, but they left out the release date. This has fuelled speculation among fans, with many questioning whether the film’s release has been delayed. Here’s the reason behind it.

Is Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin Facing Postponement? New Poster Sparks Fresh Speculation

The makers unveiled a new poster on Valentine’s Day, but the absence of a release date quickly caught everyone’s eye. Fans soon began to wonder if the action drama had been delayed once again. Earlier, 123 Telugu reported that the team had announced Lenin would hit cinemas on May 1, 2026. However, netizens speculate that the film may now face a postponement, as Ram Charan’s highly anticipated Peddi is scheduled for release on April 30, 2026. Makers have not reacted to these rumours nor issued any new release date.

The filmmakers unveiled the first-look poster of actress Bhagyashri Borse and confirmed that she plays a character named Bharathi in the action-packed entertainer.

Sithara Entertainments, which is producing the film alongside actor Nagarjuna, shared the poster on its social media pages and wrote, “Vareva vareva.. vavva vavva vareva.. Introducing #BhagyashriBorse from #LENIN.” The poster also carried the line, “Introducing the love of Lenin, Bharathi." The reveal further indicated that the makers plan to release the film in the summer of 2026.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is producing the project under Manam Enterprises LLP, in collaboration with Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. Thaman has composed the music. Naveen Kumar is handling the cinematography, while Navin Nooli is in charge of the editing.