Viral Video: Yungblud Breaks Down Stage During Performance At Lollapalooza India, Pays Moving Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne

Mumbai is currently hosting its much-anticipated music festival, Lollapalooza India 2026, kickstarted on Saturday, January 24. While many national and international artists brought the crowd to life with their music, British singer Yungblud’s performance has taken over the hearts with emotion. He made his debut at the Lollapalooza India edition with this show.

The British rock star played before a huge crowd of nearly 70,000 people in India for the first time, and his performance deeply moved both himself and the audience. Shortly after finishing his set, he broke down on stage, visibly overwhelmed by the moment.

Several clips of Yungblud have since surfaced on social media. The videos show him wiping away tears. During his performance, he paused to speak directly to the crowd and openly shared his emotional connection with the country.

“India, I absolutely love you. Every time I come here, the love feels unreal,” he said during his performance, before making a promise that sparked thunderous cheers. “I promise I’ll keep coming back - I want to be here every single year,” he added.

Fans shared clips from the performance across social media, using the caption, "YUNGBLUD performing to 70k people in India for the first time."

Other than this, he reached the emotional high point of the night with a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. Yungblud ended his set with a heartfelt performance of Changes, honouring the rock legend and leaving fans deeply moved. The moment gave his India debut a powerful and unforgettable finish.