Ajith Vs Thalapathy Vijay Fan War Turns Ugly: Man Beaten Up During Mankatha Re-release Screening For Allegedly Waving TVK Flag, Video Goes Viral

Fans of Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay have engaged in one of the most intense wars for years now. Despite both the actors promoting harmony and cautioning their supporters from not getting violent and abusive, time and again the groups tend to clash with each other. The most recent clash took place during the screening of Ajith's Mankatha, which was re-released on January 23.

Vijay fan gets thrashed by violent Ajith supporters

On January 25, videos of a man being physically beaten up outside a theatre went viral on social media. Local publications claim that the victim, a Thalapathy Vijay fan, waved the actor's party flag during the screening of Mankatha. This irked the supporters of Ajith, who resolved to violence.

In teh video, the mob could be seen attacking a single man together. A while later, the group even tears his shirt, leaving him half-naked. The clip is allegedly filmed at Pandian Cinemas in Karaikudi. The caption along the video claimed that the mob comprised of Ajith supporters, while the man beaten up was a fan of Vijay. However, the claims could not be independently verified.

The video has further triggered the fan wars between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith. Fans of Vijay demand that strict action be taken against the men who resorted to violence and attacked the man. On the other hand, fans of Ajith are claiming that they have always been supportive of the re-release of Vijay movies such as Bigil and Ghilli, but the other group decided to barge in with TVK flags during the screening of Mankatha, prompting the action.

Fans of Ajith have been behaving unruly in various locations during the re-release of Mankatha. Police barricades and security personnel have been deployed in several Tamil Nadu theatres to control the crowds, which are showing up in huge numbers to watch the film. On its re-release, Mankatha broke the box office record held by Vijay’s 2004 film Ghilli, to secure the highest opening for a re-release.



Fans of both Ajith and Vijay are overly sentimental at the time, given the actor's sproadic appearance at the big screens. Vijay is all set to bid adieu to his film career and pivot into politics following the release of his film Jana Nayagan. The release of the movie is pending with the matter currently subjudice at the Madras High Court. Ajith, on the other hand, is yet to announce a new project and is seemingly focusing on his motor racing career while taking time off from acting.



