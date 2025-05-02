Virat Kohli Issues Clarification After Instagram Activity Linked To Avneet Kaur's Photos Raises Eyebrows

Virat Kohli 's recent Instagram activity raised eyebrows. Many noticed that the Indian cricketer had allegedly liked some pictures of actress Avneet Kaur, shared by her fan pages. As speculation rose, Virat was quick to issue a clarification. However, he did not directly mention liking some photos on a fan page, but instead said that his Instagram algorithm may have “mistakenly registered an interaction”. He claimed that there was no intent behind it and urged netizens to "not make assumptions".

"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding," Virat's post read.

The photos that Virat allegedly liked of Avneet were shared by her a few days back from her trip to Goa . They were also widely circulated on her fan pages. The sultry images had her wearing a green bralette and a bikini scarf. However, what caught the attention of internet users was that Virat liked the photos on fan pages and then disliked them.

Avneet Kaur shared some photos from her Goa trip | Image: Instagram

The activity was shared on his fan pages, where people started commenting with, "Kohli saab what is this behaviour?" Some even tagged Anushka Sharma in their posts. Many also defended Virat over the suspicious online activity. What surprised many was that he liked the photos around the same time as Anushka's birthday. Virat also wished his wife on Instagram with a photo of the two and a caption that read, “To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half, my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love.”

Vrat Kohli wished his wife Anushka on her birthday on May 1 | Image: Instagram