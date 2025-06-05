Virat Kohli's Sister Bhawna Shuts Down Troll For Questioning Her Bond With Cricketer And Anushka Sharma: May God Give You Patience To...'

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lifted the IPL trophy after a 17-year wait. Not only the team, but their family members, particularly Virat's, were eagerly waiting. So, when the team won, cricketer's sister Bhawna Kohli took to her social media handle to express her happiness and penned a long note lauding her brother's passion and efforts for the team. However, a user found this as a perfect opportunity to troll Bhawna, questioning her relations with Virat and sister-in-law Anushka Sharma. On noticing it, Bhawna didn't hold back and politely slammed the troll.

Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna slams troll

While Anushka Sharma is already battling with the trolls, now Virat's sister Bhawna was targeted when she penned a note celebrating the IPL win of RCB. She shared several photos of the cricketer crying, holding the trophy and an adorable photo of Virat and Anushka with the trophy. She wrote, "This night, this moment where we celebrate this dream which made us cry, which made us laugh; but the wait that you did is far too long. Each and every second of the moment needs to be experienced with stillness and a strange calmness that it’s actually done."

"All of us can’t express the humility and thankfulness towards almighty and millions of fans who were right behind RCB through thick and thin. This win is everybody’s personal win. Your tears were felt in the eyes of everyone who loves you. We cried with you because you, my little Veeru, are god’s chosen one who brings so much joy and inspiration in everyone. Blessed to witness this, and someone in heaven is smiling in his usual smile, looking at his son making him proud," she added.

When she dropped the post, many congratulated her for RCB's win. In between the positive comments, a user asked her, "Why does he never mention you in any speech or like your post? Not even Anushkha does, lol." On noticing this, Bhawna simply wrote, "May god give you the patience to understand love can exist in many ways, which is not necessarily shown to the world, but it’s still there, like the love for almighty. Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don’t need any validation. God bless you."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)