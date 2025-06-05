Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Call It Quits 'For Good' After 8-Year-Long On-Off Relationship? Reports Suggest So

Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly eight years together, according to sources who spoke to People. The couple is known for maintaining a private relationship and has experienced on-and-off dynamics over the years. However, an insider revealed, "It feels final this time."

Did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin breakup for the last time?

According to People, citing a source close to the couple, the breakup “feels final this time.” Neither Johnson nor Martin has addressed the report publicly. Although this is being viewed as a definitive split, the couple has faced breakup rumours before.

In March 2024, People revealed that the pair had been engaged “for years” but were in no rush to marry. Later, in August, more rumours emerged when a source told the Daily Mail, “Chris and Dakota have tried very hard over the past few months to make their relationship work. They’ll always care deeply for each other, but they’ve realised that their relationship cannot work in the long term.”

The source added, “Both of them lead busy lives. Chris has been in Europe with Coldplay, and their personal priorities, passions, and work commitments don’t naturally align. They wanted things to work, but it hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it’s best to move forward.”

Despite this, Johnson’s representative denied the claims, stating the couple was “happily together.” Around the same time, another insider told People, “Sure, they’ve had their challenges and taken breaks before, but things are great now. They both love their careers and are managing to balance everything as best as they can.”

When did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin start dating?

The Coldplay lead singer and the Materialists actress first sparked romance rumours in October 2017 when they were spotted dining at a Los Angeles restaurant. In the following months, Dakota Johnson attended several of Chris Martin’s concerts, including one in Buenos Aires. Her father, Don Johnson, eventually confirmed their relationship in early 2018.

While the couple kept their relationship largely private, Johnson often joined Martin on tour, and the two were frequently seen together. However, in 2019, rumours of a breakup surfaced. These were later dismissed when Martin supported Johnson at the wrap party for her film The High Note. A source later told E! News that the couple was still together, adding, “They’re planning to spend more time together later this summer."