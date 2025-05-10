No Leisure, No Concerts: Vishal Mishra Refuses To Visit Turkey And Azerbaijan Over Pakistan Support Amid Ongoing Tension

Kaise Hua Singer Vishal Mishra has declared that he will "never ever" travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan following reports that Pakistan deployed Turkish-made drones against India. Sharing his decision on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night, Vishal stated he would avoid both countries entirely.

In her post, the singer said that he is never going to perform in either of the countries. "Never ever going to #Turkey and #Azerbaijan! No leisure, no concerts! Mark My Words! Never!!" read his tweet.

Vishal Mishra’s post comes after reports confirmed that Pakistan using Turkish-made drones to target multiple civilian and military locations in India. These strikes came in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory move after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 innocent lives.

Responding to the post, a fan commented, "Nation first." Another wrote, "Bravo! Vishal, so proud of you." One person remarked, "Thank you for this. I was always a big fan of yours, but now I admire you even more." Someone else stated, "Now, that's what a true Indian does."

Amid rising concerns, several celebrities and companies have called on Indians to rethink their travel plans to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Television actor Kushal Tandon revealed that his mother, who had intended to visit Turkey next month, cancelled her trip in protest, despite forfeiting non-refundable bookings. He shared, “My mom and her friends were planning to go next month, and now they have cancelled their whole trip, even with no refunds getting back from the hotels and airlines. Remember, do your bits," in a recent post.