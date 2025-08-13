Watch: Akshay Kumar's Playful Dig At Wife Twinkle Khanna's 'Questionable Talent' Is Too Cute To Miss

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the coolest couples in Bollywood. Their camaraderie and witty banter often win hearts. Twinkle, who left acting to focus on writing, enjoys her own space and frequently shares candid moments on social media. Today, she posted a video of herself dancing, and Khiladi Kumar couldn’t hold back from taking a dig at his wife.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's fun banter will make you laugh

Twinkle Khanna shared a lively video on Instagram, proving her vibrant energy at 51. While posting a clip of herself dancing, she wrote, “Thought I was pulling off a Madhuri, but ended up looking like Sanjay Dutt. Side note: fractured my foot during the pandemic attempting this very step. Whose dance style do you think you have, and what’s the reality?”

By wasting no time, Akshay Kumar shared a fun comment down the reel, “Talent - questionable. Confidence - unshakable. Wife - priceless 😂❤️”

Wearing a black full-sleeved top with oversized denim trousers, the former actress danced moves with full precision. She revealed that the video was inspired by one of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance numbers.

Known for her wit and quirky social media posts, Twinkle seemed thoroughly amused by her husband’s remark. This is not the first time the couple has indulged in lighthearted banter online, as they have often exchanged playful jibes on X (formerly Twitter).

Many fans also reacted, one wrote, “When someone says "Break a Leg"....... Delivered attempting a Madhuri step 😂” Another wrote, “Sunny deol ko competition de rahe ho aap😂.”