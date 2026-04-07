Watch: Kim Kardashian Has Her Passenger Princess Moment As Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton Tokyo Drifts With Her At F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have put their relationship in the fifth gear. The couple spent the F1 Japanese Grand Prix weekend together, and the motor racing champion took to his Instagram account to share a video from the same. This is also an Instagram official nod to the couple's romance. The video has now gone viral online.

On April 6, Lewis Hamilton took to his Instagram account to share a video with Kim Kardashian, making their relationship Insta-official. In the clip, the 41-year-old could be seen exploring Japan and enjoying the moments before the racing commences. In a now-widely circulated clip, the British driver could be seen taking the wheel behind a red Ferrari.



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His girlfriend and social media star, Kim Kardashian, could be seen seated in the passenger seat. She is left in awe when Hamilton flexes his driving skills by Tokyo drifting the car. Kim was left amazed by this, and the video ended with her explaining, "That is sick!" followed by, "That's insane!" Lewis had shared the video with the caption, “HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III.”

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton in Paris | Image: X

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been rumoured to be dating over the last few months. The speculations first arose last year. Their romance gained more traction in January this year. Since then, the couple has been spotted together in London, Paris, and Japan multiple times. In one of their outing in Tokyo, Kim's son Saint was also present. The couple was most recently seen together at the Super Bowl in February. Lewis Hamilton's recent Instagram post marks the couple's first public acknowledgement of their relationship.





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