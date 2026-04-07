Filmmaker Details Why Tollywood Cannot Make A Film Like Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar On ₹260 Crore Budget: We Lack Planning, And The Production...

Tollywood filmmaker and screenwriter BVS Ravi has spoken extensively on the argument in the favour of Dhurandhar. Lauding the success of the franchise, he shared that the movies are a phenomenon unlikely to be repeated ever again, especially in the Telugu film industry. He argued that Tollywood can ever manage to make a big-scale movie like Dhurandhar in the budget used by Aditya Dhar.

Tollywood screenwriter lauds Dhurandhar

In an interview with Gulte, BVS Ravi shared, “Look at Dhurandhar, he (Aditya) made an 8-hour film. How hard he must have worked and how much he must have researched. He tried hard to make it logical. What is the theme that he has built? What is the number of people who have trusted and believed in his vision? How did he convince the producer to spend that kind of money?”

Dhurandhar features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles | Image: Instagram

He added, “If you put it aside creatively, I think Dhurandhar is the beginning of the end of regular producers. It is known that the film was made on a budget of ₹260 crore for both parts. With Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and other people. Out of the world fights, look at the locations. They put up a set in Bangkok, but it still cost them that. We begin our films at the cost of ₹500 crore.”



Also Read: BO: Dhurandhar 2 Is Unstoppable, Surpasses ₹1000 Cr In 3rd Weekend

BVS Ravi also mentioned that it is not the actors who are at fault. He concluded by saying, "The mistake is not with the heroes. Maybe they come late to the sets by an hour, that’s it. We lack planning, and the production timelines get extended here. Everything is about planning.”

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