Filmmaker Details Why Tollywood Cannot Make A Film Like Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar On ₹260 Crore Budget: We Lack Planning, And The Production...
Telugu filmmaker and writer BVS Ravi has shared his glowing review of Ranveer Singh's starrer Dhurandhar franchise. He detailed how the spy thriller movie is a phenomenon that is unlikely to be repeated by any other film industry.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Tollywood filmmaker and screenwriter BVS Ravi has spoken extensively on the argument in the favour of Dhurandhar. Lauding the success of the franchise, he shared that the movies are a phenomenon unlikely to be repeated ever again, especially in the Telugu film industry. He argued that Tollywood can ever manage to make a big-scale movie like Dhurandhar in the budget used by Aditya Dhar.
Tollywood screenwriter lauds Dhurandhar
In an interview with Gulte, BVS Ravi shared, “Look at Dhurandhar, he (Aditya) made an 8-hour film. How hard he must have worked and how much he must have researched. He tried hard to make it logical. What is the theme that he has built? What is the number of people who have trusted and believed in his vision? How did he convince the producer to spend that kind of money?”
He added, “If you put it aside creatively, I think Dhurandhar is the beginning of the end of regular producers. It is known that the film was made on a budget of ₹260 crore for both parts. With Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and other people. Out of the world fights, look at the locations. They put up a set in Bangkok, but it still cost them that. We begin our films at the cost of ₹500 crore.”
Also Read: BO: Dhurandhar 2 Is Unstoppable, Surpasses ₹1000 Cr In 3rd Weekend
BVS Ravi also mentioned that it is not the actors who are at fault. He concluded by saying, "The mistake is not with the heroes. Maybe they come late to the sets by an hour, that’s it. We lack planning, and the production timelines get extended here. Everything is about planning.”
Advertisement
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, has shown remarkable performance at the box office. The Ranveer Singh headliner has breached the ₹1000 crore mark in India. Dhurandhar franchise marks Aditya Dhar's second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, which starred Vicky Kaushal. The second features a powerful lineup including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam.
Also Read: Just Wow: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Review Dhurandhar The Revenge
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.