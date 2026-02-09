Watch: Sonu Nigam Helps Lost Child To Find His Uncle During Hubbali Concert, Video Goes Viral

Sonu Nigam surprised everyone by using his sweet humour and soothing voice to help a lost child reunite with his family. A man with such a wise voice clearly has an even kinder heart.

On Monday, the singer shared a video from his recent concert in Hubballi, where he helped a child find his family during the show. In the touching clip, he comforted the visibly anxious boy with an impromptu song and gentle jokes.

The video showed Sonu on stage with a clearly anxious young boy, Sri Sai, who had been separated from his family in a huge crowd of nearly 30,000 people. To calm him down, Sonu started an impromptu performance while walking with the boy towards the front of the stage. While sharing the clip, Sonu wrote, “A scared and nervous Sri Sai after getting lost in the crowd of 30,000 in Hubbali last night. Not so scared or lost I assume after he found me (wink emoji).”

Sonu then turned the situation into a musical message and sang, “Sri Sai aa jao, mummy papa isko le jao… iske mummy papa kho gaye, jaldi aake isko le jao” (Sri Sai, come here… mummy and papa please take him, his parents are lost, come quickly and take him). The crowd responded with laughter and applause.

The moment became even sweeter when Sonu jokingly said to the boy, “Papa, mummy tumhare bina masti kar rahe hain, pata hai?” (Your parents are having fun without you, you know that?). The child innocently replied, “Papa nahi hai” (There is no papa), which left Sonu briefly surprised. Sonu laughed at himself and quickly asked, “Papa, mummy nahi toh kaun aaya hai? Agar papa mummy nahi aaye toh hum kisko dhoond rahe hai?” (If they didn’t come, then who are we looking for?)

When Sri Sai answered, “Chachu” (Uncle), Sonu immediately copied the child’s voice into the microphone and called out dramatically, “Chachu, kidhar hai chachu? Hey chachu, chhod ke chale gaye chachi ke saath?” (Uncle, where are you? Hey uncle, did you leave him and go away with aunt?). He followed it with another playful remark, “Bade bhai ne zimmedari di tumhe bachche ki aur tum yeh kar rahe ho?” (Your elder brother trusted you with his child, and this is what you’re doing?), which sent the audience into fits of laughter.

After a short search, the concert’s production team found the child’s uncle. Sonu made sure the team confirmed their relationship before letting Sri Sai leave, and people applauded his care and quick thinking.