The 50: Divya Agarwal Claps Back At 'Unethical, Baseless Narrative' After Bhavya Singh's 'Pati Se Alag Rehti Hai' Remark

Newly released reality show, The 50, is becoming more nasty controversial with every new episode. In the last episode, a new dispute erupted between Bhavya Singh and Divya Agarwal. Bhavya called Divya "fake" and alleged that she lives separately from her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. Now, Divya Agarwal’s team has released an official statement on the issue and criticised Bhavya for making ‘baseless’ remarks.

Posting on Divya Agarwal’s social media handle, her team shared a long note stating, “This is to address an issue that aired on The 50 episode last night. What was said and done was deeply uncalled for and unethical. Repeatedly claiming "I won't say anything" and then continuing to blabber baseless personal narratives only exposes intent, not truth. This was never meant to be a personal battleground it's a game designed to test strength, strategy, and the mind.”

They further bashed, “Dragging someone's personal life into the narrative reflects far more on the person choosing to do so than on the one being spoken about. Divyaa has always stood for dignity, loyalty, and genuine friendships, and those who truly know her know exactly where she stands.”

What happened between Bhavya and Divya?

While talking to Sapna Choudhary and Aarya, Bhavya made some personal comments about Divya in Hindi, which we loosely translated to English. "She’s such a fake woman—no wonder people call her a gold digger. And the second thing is, I asked her this on a podcast… You can check it on record—whether she’d ever do a reality show again. She said, ‘No, I won’t. I’ve already won Bigg Boss.’ What have you even achieved? Getting all that PR done and arranging pap spotting just so you’re seen once in a while. You’ve done nothing in life. She’s a fake woman, being fake with everyone. Now she’ll sit with everyone and b**ch about them."

Well, Bhavya did not stop here and went on to make some serious claims about Divya's married life. She said, "The real fireworks went off at her house on Diwali… and I was the one who set them off. And till date, I’ve never spoken about it — not on any podcast, not anywhere. I never will either, because it was their own personal family matter. These people dragged me into it. They beg people in Mumbai, saying, ‘Come to my house, please come to me, please meet me.’ She lives separately from her husband."

Divya got married to Apurva on February 20, 2024, in a lavish traditional Marathi ceremony at her home in Chembur, Mumbai. A few months later, she made the headlines when she deleted all her wedding posts and cited that she wants her social media to display her work and not her personal life.