Watch: Zubeen Garg's Final Performance On Eric Clapton's Tears In Heaven Goes Viral After His Death In Singapore

Indian entertainment industry and music fans were shocked to learn that renowned Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, known for his hit songs Ya Ali, Dil Tu Hi Bataa, Jaane Kya Chaahe Mann Baawra and more, has passed away aged 52. He died in Singapore on Friday after sustaining injuries while scuba diving. He was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved.

Zubeen Garg died aged 52 in Singapore | Image: X

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday. In his final Instagram post, Zubeen had invited music fans to attend his concert and the cultural event. "I will be talking to you and I will be there with you," he said in his last video message for fans. A video, said to be Zubeen's last performance before his death, has also gone viral.

As per The Assam Tribune, Zubeen performed in Singapore on September 18 for a small crowd of music enthusiasts prior to the beginning of the North East Festival in the country. He sang Tears In Heaven by Eric Clapton. He was accompanied by a guitarist and a female vocalist on stage.