Updated 19 September 2025 at 20:54 IST
Watch: Zubeen Garg's Final Performance On Eric Clapton's Tears In Heaven Goes Viral After His Death In Singapore
Fans in large numbers gathered outside Zubeen Garg's home in Guwahati to pay final respects to him. They showered his memorial with flower petals, lit candles and prayed for his soul.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Indian entertainment industry and music fans were shocked to learn that renowned Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, known for his hit songs Ya Ali, Dil Tu Hi Bataa, Jaane Kya Chaahe Mann Baawra and more, has passed away aged 52. He died in Singapore on Friday after sustaining injuries while scuba diving. He was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved.
Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday. In his final Instagram post, Zubeen had invited music fans to attend his concert and the cultural event. "I will be talking to you and I will be there with you," he said in his last video message for fans. A video, said to be Zubeen's last performance before his death, has also gone viral.
As per The Assam Tribune, Zubeen performed in Singapore on September 18 for a small crowd of music enthusiasts prior to the beginning of the North East Festival in the country. He sang Tears In Heaven by Eric Clapton. He was accompanied by a guitarist and a female vocalist on stage.
Meanwhile, fans in large numbers gathered outside Zubeen's home in Guwahati to pay final respects to him. They showered his memorial with flower petals, lit candles and prayed for his soul. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the singer's demise, saying the state has "lost one of its favourite sons". Actor Adil Hussain, singers Vishal Mishra and Armaan Malik, Pritam and Vishal Dadlani also remembered Zubeen in heartbreaking social media posts.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 19 September 2025 at 20:48 IST