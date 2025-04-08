AA22: Allu Arjun To Turn Superhero In Atlee's Magnum Opus? Makers Share A Glimpse Of Actor's Character

AA22: It’s Allu Arjun 's birthday today, April 8, and on this occasion, he has treated his fans with a special gift. The Sun Pictures, a production house, dropped the breath-holding announcement about Atlee’s AA22XA6, which seems to be a superhero flick, on X (formerly known as Twitter), starring Pushpa 2 star. Allu Arjun’s magnum opus is in collaboration with Lola VFX and James Madigan and this has turned his fans into a bonanza for all the right reasons.

AA22XA6 happening! Allu Arjun announces much-awaited sci-fi action in collaboration with Atlee on 43rd Birthday

Pushpa 2’s Allu Arjun has collaborated with Tamil director Atlee for a powerpack project, called to be a never-seen-before sci-fi actioner. The very special announcement for the upcoming movie, tentatively titled AA22, was made on Tuesday, marking Arjun’s 43rd birthday.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind AA22, unveiled the news with a video on X. The caption read, “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures (sic).”



AA22 script impressed Hollywood VFX giants

The video shows the actor-director duo travelling to Los Angeles to collaborate with the finest VFX and tech team for the AA22.

In the video, Birthday boy Allu Arjun is seen visiting the production house's office in Chennai, where he meets director Atlee and producer Kalanithi Maran.

The video then takes us through the unforgettable behind-the-scenes of their visit to VFX studios in Los Angeles, where they explore the script and tech needs with Hollywood’s VFX and animation experts.

Among them are Jos Fernandez, CEO and Art Director of Ironhead Studio, known for his work on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and James Madigan, a VFX Supervisor with credits including GI Joe: Retaliation and Iron Man 2.

The teaser gives the details of the film’s global vision, showcasing the never-like-before collaboration between teams in India and the U.S. Renowned studios like Lola VFX are involved, with their top artists expressing excitement over the script, describing it as one of the most challenging projects they have worked on.