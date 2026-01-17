Updated 17 January 2026 at 12:04 IST
We Will Bury Him Alive: Singer B Praak Receives ₹10 Crore Extortion Threat, Allegedly From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Punjabi singer Dilnoor registered a complaint with the Punjab Police after allegedly receiving a ransom threat. According to him, in a voice note, Lawrence Bishnoi's aide asked him to warn singer B Praak to pay ₹10 crore, or there would be serious consequences.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Acclaimed Punjabi singer B Praak received a threat call, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Singer Dilnoor registered a written complaint at the Mohali Police Station after receiving an audio message demanding a ₹10 crore ransom. In the call recording, the caller identified as Arzoo Bishnoi, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi.
As per sources, Dilnoor received the audio message on January 6 after he could not answer their calls on the previous day. He received another call on the day from an unknown foreign number. According to Dilnoor's complaint, he answered the call, but when the conversation seemed suspicious, he hung up. After that, he received the voice message.
In the audio message, the caller said, "Hello, this is Arzoo Bishnoi speaking. Send a message to B Praak that we need 10 crore rupees. You have one week. Go to whichever country you want, but if we find anyone associated with you, we will harm them. Do not consider this a fake call. If you cooperate, it's fine; otherwise, tell him we will bury him alive."
Dilnoor filed a complaint with SSP Mohali on January 6 following the call. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.
Also Read: Happy Patel Vs Rahu Ketu Box Office Day 1: Which Film Performed Better?
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 17 January 2026 at 11:54 IST