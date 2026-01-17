We Will Bury Him Alive: Singer B Praak Receives ₹10 Crore Extortion Threat, Allegedly From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Acclaimed Punjabi singer B Praak received a threat call, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Singer Dilnoor registered a written complaint at the Mohali Police Station after receiving an audio message demanding a ₹10 crore ransom. In the call recording, the caller identified as Arzoo Bishnoi, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi. As per sources, Dilnoor received the audio message on January 6 after he could not answer their calls on the previous day. He received another call on the day from an unknown foreign number. According to Dilnoor's complaint, he answered the call, but when the conversation seemed suspicious, he hung up. After that, he received the voice message.



In the audio message, the caller said, "Hello, this is Arzoo Bishnoi speaking. Send a message to B Praak that we need 10 crore rupees. You have one week. Go to whichever country you want, but if we find anyone associated with you, we will harm them. Do not consider this a fake call. If you cooperate, it's fine; otherwise, tell him we will bury him alive."



Dilnoor filed a complaint with SSP Mohali on January 6 following the call. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.



