Happy Patel Vs Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 1: Which Comedy Movie Performed Better?

Happy Patel Vs Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection: The previous Friday saw the release of two comedy movies on the big screen. Vir Das' Happy Patel and Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu released alongside. The initial reviews of both films have been positive, and that has translated to the box office. Marginal smaller movies in terms of budget, both comedies have opened to collections over ₹1 crore at the box office.





Aamir Khan and Imran Khan make notable cameo appearances in Happy Patel | Image: X

Dhurandhar outperforms Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu both on their opening day

Vir Das co-directed and headlined Happy Patel, which was passed by the CBFC with an ‘A’ certificate, limiting its audience to patrons above 18 years of age. The madcap comedy movie also features a cameo appearance of Aamir Khan and his nephew Imran Khan, raising anticipation among fans. The film raked in ₹1.25 crore on the opening day, as per Sacnilk. The collection is a little over the business of Rahu Ketu on day 1.



Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame reunite for Rahu Ketu | Image: X

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma reunite for the comedy Rahu Ketu. The movie amassed a total of ₹1 crore on the first day of release. With a decent word of mouth, the comedy is likely to witness an uptick in business in the coming weekend. In their first response to the movie, netizens labelled Rahu Ketu as a ‘full family entertainer'.



A sequel to Dhurandhar will hit the big screens on March 19 | Image: X

While both Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu have achieved a decent opening at the box office, the films failed to outperform the juggernaut Dhurandhar. Going strong, even in the seventh week of its theatrical run, the Ranveer Singh headlined movie raked in ₹1.65 cr on Friday, which was the movie's 43rd day at the big screens. The Aditya Dhar directorial has outperformed all new releases that came after it on December 5. After almost 50 days of running in India, the action thriller has amassed a mammoth total of ₹818.25 crore in India, as per Sacnilk.



