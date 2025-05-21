'Weird Couple' Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin Trolled For 'Chapri' Question About Each Other, Netizens Fume At Their Bizarre Instagram Activity

Updated May 21st 2025, 14:27 IST
TV stars Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni are adored by millions of fans. The couple started dating after appearing together on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. Since then, they have supported each other through life’s ups and downs. They often delight the internet with playful and aww-worthy moments. Recently, however, they caught attention for playing a “weird game” on Instagram, which drew some eye rolls online.
Aly Goni posted a photo of Jasmin Bhasin on his Instagram Stories, asking his followers, "Kya Jasmin Chapri hai?" The picture was a throwback where Jasmin wore a crop top and jeans.
Likewise, Jasmin shared a sketch of Aly Goni on her Instagram and posed the same question. Both are now facing online criticism for casually using the term "chapri" for each other on Instagram.
Screenshots of their posts surfaced on Reddit, sparking backlash. One user commented, "Such a weird couple." Another questioned, "Are they real or just doing this for fame?" Someone else wrote, "Are these two really crazy?" Another Reddit user added, "I seriously can't believe she's okay with this." One more remarked, "Might be a PR stunt but very lousy."
Also Read: Amid Hera Pheri 3 Controversy, Paresh Rawal's Old Jibe At Phir Hera Pheri Resurfaces: I Don’t Like Making A Sequel Just To…
A few months back, in a vlog, Jasmine and Aly shared the happiest news with their fans, who are eagerly waiting for the couple to tie the knot. Aly Goni said their new home is 6 BHk would be getting renovated and made into 4 BHK. Jasmine also added, "Guys, ye poori journey aap dekhoge humare sath, humlog ke sath rahoge, humara ghumna, humlog ka pehla ghar saath main." The duo shared that it is a big step as they have shared personal space with anyone.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 21st 2025, 14:04 IST