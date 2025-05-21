Amid Hera Pheri 3 Controversy, Paresh Rawal's Old Jibe At Phir Hera Pheri Resurfaces: I Don’t Like Making A Sequel Just To...

Paresh Rawal has been making headlines for his sudden exit from the Hera Pheri franchise. His decision was met with a strong backlash not just by social media users but also by the movie makers. Amid the ongoing controversy, the veteran actor's old snide remarks at the franchise are now doing the rounds on social media again.

When Paresh Rawal trash-talked Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri was released in 200. A sequel to the movie, directed by Neeraj Vora, was released in 2006. Speaking about the film, Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic character of Baburao, shared that he had his reservations about featuring in the film. He expressed his general displeasure about sequels for ‘encashing' on the first part. Citing this as a reason for opting out of Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Paresh Rawal told Bollywood Bubble, "I didn’t like the script so didn’t want to be a part of it. I don’t like making a sequel just to encash on the first part like we did in the case of Hera Pheri."

Talking specifically about the second instalment of Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Paresh Rawal told Siddharth Kannan, “Everybody was overconfident about the film. It lost its innocence. Sorry to say, but wo film nahi bani thi barabar (the film wasn’t that good). I would tell Neeraj Vohra (director), tu bhar raha hai ismein (you’re overstuffing this film with sequences), it isn’t required. I asked him to keep the simplicity that was there in the first film. It will get messy if you overfill the film. People will laugh at anything; they will laugh if somebody is running naked, but we don’t have to run naked. The sense of proportion should be on you.”



He added, "If you’re making a sequel just to mint money, that isn’t fun. You have a character like Baburao, which has a goodwill of Rs 500 crore. You put that character in another backdrop. If you only change the jokes, what’s the meaning of that?”



Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a still from Hera Pheri | Image: Instagram