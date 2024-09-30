Published 23:55 IST, September 30th 2024
When Coldplay Concert Sparked Unlikely Friendship Between Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt reminisced about how they bonded during a Coldplay concert in Berlin. The British pop-rock band is set to perform in India.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:55 IST, September 30th 2024