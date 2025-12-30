Where Is Vijay Deverakonda? Netizens Question Rashmika Mandanna After She Drops Rome Holiday Photos Amid Wedding Buzz

Rashmika Mandanna is on a New Year's vacation in Rome. The actress shared several unseen photos and videos on Instagram of her recent outing in the Italian Peninsula. The presence of Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, in several pictures has added to the ongoing rumours about her relationship status. However, fans have also noticed Vijay’s absence in the photos and filled the comment section with the question, ‘Where is Jiju?’

In the photos she shared, Rashmika is seen exploring Rome’s historic landmarks and soaking up the winter sun with her friends. One particular picture shows her smiling at Anand Deverakonda as they look at each other, which has sparked curiosity online. She captioned the post, "Rome so far," and used Taylor Swift’s song The Fate of Ophelia as the background music.

Fans quickly went to social media to talk about Anand appearing in Rashmika’s photos. Many of them questioned whether Vijay Deverakonda had joined the trip as well. The comments read, “Where is Vijay?" “Vijay is also there." “Jiju kaha hai?” “Camera man-Vijay Deverakonda" “guys, did anyone see Vijay in her specs?”

At the same time, reports continue to circulate about their possible wedding venue and dates.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's relationship

Rashmika and Vijay met for the first time while working on Geetha Govindam. They later reunited for the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

Over the years, the two have appeared together at several public events, while their social media posts have often shown matching locations. Rashmika’s presence at Vijay’s family functions further drew public attention to their bond.

File photo from X