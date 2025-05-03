Good Bad Ugly OTT Release: Ajith Kumar's Action Comedy To Debut On Netflix On This Date

Good Bad Ugly OTT: Ajith Kumar starrer is all set to make its debut on the streaming giant after its theatrical release on April 10. The movie earned mixed reviews from the critics, who pointed out that the film struggled to balance homages to the actor's previous films. However, despite that, it emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025.

When and where to watch Good Bad Ugly online?

The action comedy drama will stream on Netflix on May 8. It will release in five regional languages - Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The official Instagram page of streaming giant shared the poster of the movie and captioned it as "He’s done being good. Now he’s going to be bad and things are about to get ugly. Watch Good Bad Ugly on Netflix, out 8 May in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Soon after the post was uploaded, the fans flooded the comment section expressing their excitement to watch the film. A user wrote, "The best news of the day." Another wrote, "Waiting," followed by fire emoticons. A third user wrote, "The OG thala is coming."

All about Good Bad Ugly

The film, made on the reported budget of ₹270 crore, minted around ₹200 crore worldwide. The film grossed ₹140.85 crore in Tamil Nadu and ₹86.15 crore in other regions. Good Bad Ugly grossed ₹50 crore–₹51 crore globally on its opening day, with over ₹34 crore from India, becoming the highest first-day gross for Ajith, surpassing Valimai (2022), which grossed ₹47 crore.

