Who Is Kirat Bhattal? Meet Gaurav Kapur's First Wife As He Marries Kritika Kamra

Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra had an intimate wedding ceremony at their Bandra residence on March 11, followed by a sundowner at their terrace. The couple dated for several years before taking the plunge. However, this is not the first time Kapur has married. Earlier, he was married to model and actress Kirat Bhattal, but the two quietly divorced in 2021.

Meet Gaurav Kapoor's ex-wife Kirat Bhattal

Model and actress Kirat Bhattal is known for her work in the South Indian industry. Born in Liberia, her family is from Chandigarh. She began her career with modelling and made a breakthrough in the Tamil film industry with Dhanush starrer Desiya Nedunchalai 47. However, the project was shelved after a series of delays, and the actress went on to sign a Kannada film, Geleya, alongside Prajwal Devaraj. She has also starred in movies such as Santhosh Subramaniam, Durai and Naa Style Veru.

Apart from being an actress, she has also hosted travel and lifestyle shows, like Ek Baar- When Angels Dare and Nat Geo Covershot: Heritage City Season 4. She was also the lead singer at the show.

Why did Gaurav Kapur and Kirat Bhattal divorce?

Gaurav married Kirat in 2014 in a big fat Punjabi wedding ceremony. They reportedly met in 2012, and after dating for around two years, they decided to take the plunge. In their 7-year-long marriage, they were seen exploring the world and having the time of their lives. It is yet unknown why the duo separated, but according to reports, it was an amicable and mutual decision to divorce in 2021. They didn't even share a press statement updating their followers about their separation.

Scrolling through Kirat's Instagram, she still has photos with Gaurav from their getaways. Her last post featuring Gaurav was a group photo and captioned it as “The Royal tenen’bums’”.

Meanwhile, Gauran and Kritika had an intimate wedding, which was attended by their friends from the entertainment and cricket worlds.