Who Is Nusrat Faria? Bangladeshi Actress Known For Playing Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina In Shyam Benegal's Film, Arrested In Murder Case

Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria was reportedly arrested at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport on 18 May. According to reports, the 31-year-old actress faces allegations related to an attempted murder case during intense protests against Sheikh Hasina in July 2024. Immigration police detained her while she was preparing to board a flight to Thailand, following an arrest warrant issued in the case. Interestingly, she is recognised for her role as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the biographical film Mujib: The Making of a Nation.

Who is Nusraat Faria?

Nusraat Faria Mazhar was born on September 8, 1993. She pursued multiple careers in the Dhallywood and Tollywood industries as an actress, model, singer, television presenter, and radio jockey.

She started her career as a radio jockey and television presenter before transitioning to acting. In 2015, she made her film debut with Aashiqui, which became a commercial success. Over the years, she has featured in several notable films, including Hero 420 (2016), Badsha – The Don (2016), Premi O Premi (2017), and Boss 2: Back to Rule (2017), establishing her presence in both Bangladeshi and Indian Bengali cinema. In 2021, she earned a law degree from the University of London.

Her performance as Sheikh Hasina in Mujib: The Making of a Nation (2023) was widely praised. Directed by the late Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, this collaborative production between Bangladesh and India explored the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh.

Why Nusraat Faria arrested?