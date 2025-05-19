Saif Ali Khan And Son Taimur Make Up For Kareena Kapoor Missing Guns N' Roses Mumbai Concert, Here's How

Updated May 19th 2025, 11:53 IST
Kareena Kapoor's husband, Saif Ali Khan, and elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, are making sure she has no FOMO (fear of missing out) after skipping the Guns N' Roses concert in Mumbai on May 18. The actress took to her Instagram account on Monday morning to share a sneak peek of her rock and roll musings. The photo is now doing the rounds on social media.
On May 18, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, along with their son, Taimur. In the click, the father-son duo could be seen holding a guitar and being in the midst of a jam session. Kareena captioned the post, “Might have missed Guns N Roses…but I got my own band people.”
The photo has now gone viral on social media, with fans of the actress lavishing praise on her adorable family moment. For the unversed, the iconic rock and roll band Guns N' Roses performed in Mumbai on May 17. The boy band enthralled the attendees with a setlist of their chartbusters in a euphoric gig at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. As part of their Asia tour, the band marked a triumphant return to India after 13 years.
Guns N’ Roses performed continuously for over 3 hours and belted out over two dozen songs, including classics such as Sweet Child O' Mine, Welcome to the Jungle, It’s So Easy, Pretty Tied Up, Yesterday, November Rain and Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. Videos from their gig are now doing the rounds on social media, with attendees cheering for the band and singing the popular hits along with them. Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Richard Fortus, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, drummer Isaac Carpenter and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese took on the stage. Select fans even got to click pictures with the band members behind the stage.
