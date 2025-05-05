Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Sustains Serious Injuries After Car Accident In Ahmedabad, Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan met with a major car accident on May 5. The young singer was immediately rushed to the hospital, and a video of him receiving medical care is now doing the rounds on social media. As per multiple media reports, the tragedy took place in Ahmedabad. The exact condition of the singer remains unknown at the moment.



In a video shared by an Instagram user, Sufiyan Pasha, Pawandeep could be seen wallowing in pain while doctors attend to him. Sharing the video, the Instagram user wrote that the crash took place on May 5 at 3:40 am. Pawandeep Rajan or members of his family have yet to share an update on the accident. Fans and well-wishers of the singer took to their social media accounts to wish a speedy recovery to the 28-year-old and pray for him.

Who is Pawandeep Rajan?

Pawandeep Rajan gained fame after winning the Indian Idol trophy in 2021. He is one of the most promising candidates of the season and defeated Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya to clinch the winner title. Along with the title, the young singer also won a car and a cheque of ₹25 lakh.



Pawandeep hails from Champat district in Uttarakhand. He was also the winner of The Voice India in 2015. He won prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a car.