Who Is Pranjal Dahiya? Haryanvi Singer's Video Schooling Elderly Man For Misbehaving During Live Show Goes Viral

Haryanvi singer Pranjal Dahiya is in the news after her recent live show didn't go as she planned. She had to halt her concert midway to school some elderly men for their unruly behaviour. A video of the incident is going viral on the internet, with netizens lauding the courage and setting clear boundaries. First, let us describe the incident.

Pranjal Dahiya calls out elderly men for misbehaving

The incident occurred a few days ago, but has gone viral now, drawing everyone's attention. In the video, Pranjal can be seen stopping the music and addressing the audience gathered around the stage. She confronted an elderly man and appealed to him to behave his age. "Tau tu... teri chhori ki umar ki huin main. (Sir, I am the same age as your daughter.) Please, be in control."

She further requested the audience not to approach the stage and cooperate to ensure safety. "Sir, please stay away from the stage for a while, our performance is still left. Enjoy freely, but please cooperate with us a little too."

Soon after the incident went viral, netizens supported the singer and lauded her for taking a stand for herself. A user wrote, "People should understand whether it is an artist or anyone..... Why bother anyone so much that they can't do their job and their mental health is also affected?" Another wrote, "Somehow she is right at her place..... She is dancer enjoy her dance not her personal space and there is really a big problem with aged people not all girls feel comfortable with that."

Who is Pranjal Dahiya?

Before leaving a mark in the Haryanvi music industry, Pranjal was a star on Instagram, TikTok and other short-form video platforms. However, she shot to fame with the viral hit 52 Gaj Ka Daman, making her a national sensation. Since then, she has released several popular tracks, including Balam Thanedar, Gypsy and Chamak Dhoop Ki.