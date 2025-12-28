Crowd Causes Thalapathy Vijay To Fall Down Post Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Event | Viral Video

Thalapathy Vijay was in Malaysia for the audio launch event of his upcoming movie Jana Nayagan. The Tamil action drama is all set to hit the big screens on January 9 and anticipation regarding the movie is sky high as it is the Kollywood star's swansong. After attending the successful event abroad, Vijay came back to Chennai on Sunday evening.

Vijay attended the audio launch event of his upcoming movie Jana Nayagan in Malaysia and returned to Chennai on Sunday | Image: X

At the airport, a huge crowd showed up to greet him. Even paparazzi was present, trying to record clips of the TVK chief. Vijay, who was surrounded by a huge crowd, walked towards the exit area and moments before getting into the car tripped and fell down.

Immediately, security personnel lifted him and helped him get inside the car. Reportedly, according to visuals aired in some television channels, a car, said to be part of Vijay's convoy was involved in a very minor mishap on the airport premises. However, officials did not comment.

This is another case of a crowd surge causing trouble for celebs. Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed at a song launch event of her upcoming film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad. The actress was surrounded by fans on all sides and was practically shoved to her car. She seemingly avoided a wardrobe malfunction while this untoward incident unfolded. This mismanagement at the event also led to an FIR against stakeholders. Shortly after, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar situation at an event.

