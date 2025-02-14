Updated 19:52 IST, February 14th 2025
Who is Rima Bouri? Lalit Modi’s Alleged New Lady Love After Breakup With Sushmita Sen
After dating Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi is now dating his old friend Rima Bouri. He shared a video wishing her a Valentine's Day.
Lalit Modi, IPL founder and former chairman has found love again, and this time in his best friend for 25 years. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, he shared a video on his social media handle introducing his lady love, Rima Bouri, to the world. In his caption, he revealed that they have been friends for 25 years and this is not the first time they are dating. “Lucky Once - Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25 year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all,” his caption read.
Previously, Lalit Modi was in the news for dating veteran actress Sushmita Sen. However, after a brief dating period, the parted ways for a reason better known to them.
Published 19:52 IST, February 14th 2025