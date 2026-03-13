Who Is Santy Sharma? Rapper Steps Up In Support Of Badshah Amid Tateeree Song Row Now Going Viral

Popular rapper Badshah has landed in trouble because of the objectionable lyrics in his latest song, Tateeree. He is receiving massive backlash from many people, even after releasing an official statement.

However, recently, a fellow artist has supported him. Hip-hop singer Santy Sharma took to his Instagram and defended Badshah, saying that a song’s audio is sometimes produced long before its video, while the video team usually works separately. His statement quickly went viral, and he started trending online.

Who Is Santy Sharma?

Santy Sharma is from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and has built a strong presence in the Indian hip-hop scene. He debuted last year with his album Reborn. Soon after, he entered Bollywood with a rap performance in Housefull 5, which stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff, among others. He currently has 41.6k followers on Instagram.

His statement soon sparked a huge debate online, resulting in his name trending on the internet.

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What is the controversy about Badshah’s new song?

Badshah has faced strong criticism over the controversial lyrics in his latest song Tateeree. People have accused the rapper of using words that “sexualise young school-going girls.”

After the video went viral on social media, the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) criticised him and issued a notice. Authorities in Haryana also registered an FIR against him.

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