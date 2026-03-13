Border 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream Sunny Deol’s War Film Online?

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty starrer arrived in the theatres at the start of the year, January 23. The social media pages were filled with reviews posted by movie buffs who watched the much-awaited patriotic movie. Hemled by Anurag Singh, the sequel successfully carried forward the strong legacy of the original, especially since JP Dutta’s 1997 war drama set major footfall records. After a historic run in cinemas, Border 2 is now ready to make its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Border 2 online?

The film minted more than ₹450 crores worldwide and has now confirmed its OTT premiere date. The war drama will start streaming digitally from March 20, 2026, on Netflix. Although the makers have not made an official announcement yet, the OTT platform has already listed the film on its catalogue in India.

All about Border 2

Border 2 was released on January 23 and received a massive response from both critics and cinegoers. The war drama stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. The film draws inspiration from real events during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The movie enjoyed a strong four-day run in cinemas, supported by the extended Republic Day holiday. The sequel’s appeal, along with the nostalgia linked to the song Sandese Aate Hain, appears to have boosted its box office performance. During the first four days of its release, the film earned more than ₹30 crore each day, including an impressive ₹54.5 crore on Sunday.

By the end of its theatrical run, the film had grossed around ₹463 crore worldwide and emerged as a superhit at the box office.