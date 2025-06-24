Who Is Srikanth? Thalapathy Vijay's Nanban Co-star Arrested In Connection With Drug Abuse Case, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Srikanth, known for his roles in over 54 films in Telugu and Malayalam, is making headlines. The South Indian actor was arrested on Monday, 23 June, by the Greater Chennai Police in a narcotics case. The arrest of the 46-year-old followed the detention of T. Prasad, an AIADMK IT wing member accused of supplying the banned substance to the actor.

During questioning, police reportedly uncovered evidence linking Srikanth to the drug network. As per reports, officials stated that Srikanth was presented before a Magistrate at their residence and has been remanded to judicial custody until July 7, 2025.

File photo of Tamil actor Srikanth from X

Who is Srikanth?

Srikanth was born in Chennai to a Tamil mother from Kumbakonam and a Telugu father from Chittoor, and spent his childhood in Hyderabad.

He began his acting career in the Tamil and Telugu entertainment industry. In Telugu cinema, he is known as Sriram. He first faced the camera in K. Balachander's television serial Jannal – Marabu Kavithaigal in 1999. He made his film debut in 2002 with the romantic drama Roja Kootam and later featured in similar films such as April Maadhathil (2002), Parthiban Kanavu (2003), and Okariki Okaru (2003). He later transitioned to action roles, notably in Drohi (2010). In 2012, he appeared in Nanban, starring with Thalapathy Vijay. The Tamil remake of 3 Idiots was directed by S. Shankar.

Srikanth's most recent performance was in the Tamil film Konjam Kadhal Konjam Modhal, which was released in March 2025. In his personal life, he has been married to Vandana since 2008; the couple has two children.

Srikanth was sent to 14 days' judicial custody

As reported by ANI, Srikanth appeared before a Magistrate in Egmore on Monday and was remanded to judicial custody until 7 July 2025. Earlier that day, the 46-year-old actor reportedly underwent a medical examination at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai as part of the investigation.