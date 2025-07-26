Who Is Sunjay Kapur's Widow Priya Sachdev? Know The Net Worth Of Sona Comstar's Non-Executive Director

Priya Sachdev is the widow of businessman Sunjay Kapur. Her husband, also an ex-husband of Karisma Kapoor, died on June 12 due to a heart attack. A month later, Priya is again in the news after Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, alleged that she was coerced into signing documents. She also claimed that she was denied access to her personal accounts. This all happened after Priya was appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar.

Who is Priya Sachdev?

Priya is herself a businesswoman and former model, and actress. Born into a Delhi-based family, she is the daughter of Ashok Sachdev, an automobile dealer. She holds a degree in mathematics and business management from University College London. She started her career in M&A at Credit Suisse First Boston in London. However, she returned to India and led several businesses, including co-founded Rock N Shop, one of India's early luxury e-commerce platforms.

She made a swift entry into the entertainment world in the early 2000s. She appeared in several ads, including one with Kareena Kapoor, and played a supporting role in Uday Chopra and Tanisha Mukerji's Neal 'n' Nikki. However, her time in the film industry was brief.

Apart from her professional life, she made news for her personal life. She first gained attention when she got married to American hotelier and businessman Vikram Chatwal in a lavish wedding ceremony. The wedding was spread across 10 days in 3 Indian cities. It was attended by over 600 people, including numerous notable guests, Naomi Campbell, Bill Clinton, steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal and rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs. They tied the knot in February 2006 and welcomed their daughter, Safira Chatwal, the same year. However, they were divorced in 2011.

In 2017, she tied the knot with Sunjay and welcomed their first child, a son, Azarias, in December 2018.

What is the net worth of Priya Sachdev?