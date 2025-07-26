Ahaan Is Way Better: Harshvardhan Rane Reacts To Saiyaara And Sanam Teri Kasam Comparisons

The Saiyaara craze has taken over cinegoers across the country. The newest generation has found their go-to love story in the movie directed by Mohit Suri. The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-led musical romance has become the talk of the town and social media. With over-the-top reactions from the audience in the theatre, the movie is being compared to the Harshwardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane film, Sanam Teri Kasam (2016).

Harshwardhan Rane reacts to Saiyaara's comparison with Sanam Teri Kasam

More than the movie itself, the audience reaction after watching Saiyaara on the big screen is going viral on social media. From coming into the theatre with IV drips to crying on the floor, shirtless, cinegoers have left no stone unturned to show their overwhelming response to the musical drama. Such dramatics is reminiscent of Sanam Teri Kasam, a 2016 romance drama, which hit theatres again in February this year.



With a re-release close to Valentine's Day, the movie drew couples in large numbers and also saw over-the-top reactions from ‘lovers’ in the cinema hall. Thus, Sanam Teri Kasam is being compared to Saiyaara. On July 25, a fan shared posters of Saiyaara and Sanam Teri Kasam along with the caption, These are the best romantic movies of the year. Saiyaara and Sanam Teri Kasam Re-released. And best actors Ahaan and Harshvardhan." Resharing the post, Harshvardhan Rane wrote, “Ahaan is way better!" The actor's humbe reply has won hearts on the internet.



