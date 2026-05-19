Who Was Inder Kaur? 29-Year-Old Punjabi Singer Killed And Dumped In Canal For Refusing Marriage Proposal

Inder Kaur Murder: An alleged kidnapping and murder incident has left the Punjabi music industry in deep shock. Rising artist Inder Kaur, who was reportedly abducted on May 13 as she left home in her car to buy household items, was found dead in a canal in her hometown, Ludhiana. She was 29. According to Inder's family, she was being pressured to marry a Moga resident, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, who is settled in Canada.

Punjabi singer Inder Kaur has been killed at 29 | Iamge: Instagram

Sukhwinder and Inder became friends through Instagram a few years back. Upon learning of his marriage, wife and kids, who are allegedly living in Canada, Inder refused Sukhwinder's marriage proposal. He then hatched a conspiracy with his family and friends to abduct and kill her. Reportedly, Sukhwinder's father was also involved in the kidnapping and murder. Sukhwinder is believed to have fled the country after allegedly murdering Inder.

Who was Inder Kaur?

Inder Kaur lived in Ludhiana. Apart from music, he also had an interest in acting. "Whenever I get time, I keep improving on my acting skills," she said in an interview. She also featured in her music videos. Inder's family had a musical background. Her father encouraged Inder and her brother into music, and she successfully carved her path in the Punjabi entertainment industry. "My entire family supports me in my music and they wish I reach greater heights," she had shared. Inder admittedly loved Punjabi folk music and that reflected in her strong vocals and song selection. Punjabi folk artist Jagmohan Kaur was her inspiration. "I wish to sing and succeed like her," Inder once said.

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"I love to go to the gym and I control my weight using the correct diet. I was a foodie before but now I follow strict diet for my looks and I wish to go far," Inder shared. She also wanted to be a fashion designer.

Inder Kaur was killed in her hometown Ludhiana allegedly by a Canada based man | Image: Instagram



Inder Kaur's popular music collaborations

Inder began her career in the mainstream Punjabi music industry with a track in collaboration with Speed Records. Teri Shirt Naal Di Chunni released in 2015 and also featured Inder in the music video. Thereon, she made Naa Chalda with Sukh Sandhu, Desi Sirre De with Parmish Verma, Veham with Laddi Gill, Sone Di Wang with Gippy Grewal and Chitti Jaati with Ravneet. Inder also did live stage shows, which drew hundreds. Her YT channel has over 4000 subscribers and over 1.65 lakh views. On Instagram, she has a following of over 1.25 lakh.