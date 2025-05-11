Who Was Vikram Gaikwad? National Award-winning Makeup Artist Who Worked In Hit Films Uri, Dangal, 3 Idiots

Vikram Gaikwad, a renowned makeup artist, died on Saturday in Mumbai. He was 65. The news was confirmed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. His funeral took place at 4:30 on Saturday at the Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar. When the news broke, celebs, including Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, paid emotional tribute to 'Dada' Vikram Gaikwad.

Shinde called him a "magician" and wrote, "National Award-winning, renowned makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad passed away today, leaving us in sorrow. With his departure, we have lost a magician who breathed life into characters on screen through his artistry in makeup." He added, "His mastery lay in effortlessly turning the impossible into reality, bringing to life the characters envisioned by directors through his makeup artistry."

All you need to know about Vikram Gaikwad

Gaikwad was one of the talented makeup artists of the Indian cinema, who was bestowed with the prestigious award - National Award - on seven occasions. He started his career with the film Sardar (1993), starring Paresh Rawal in the lead role. Since then, there was no looking back for Gaikwad, and he went on to become a makeup artist for both Bollywood and regional cinema. He is known for his work in the hit films, including 3 Idiots, Omkara, Dangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike, 83, Delhi-6, Kaminey, PK, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Ponniyin Selvan and Ishqiya. His work in Marathi cinema includes Lokmanya, Fatteshikast and Sher Shivraj.

(A file photo of Vikram Gaikwad | Image: Instagram)