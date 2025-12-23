Dhurandhar Box Office Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Movie Continues Double Digit Collection On Third Monday But Misses ₹600 Cr Mark

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The Ranveer Singh starrer has scripted history. Despite being in the third week of its theatrical run, the movie continues to dominate the box office and has emerged as the first choice of cinegoers. The film continued to rake in double-digit numbers even on the third Monday of release. Dhurandhar is expected to breach the ₹600 crore mark at the box office today.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun in a scene from Dhurandhar | Image: X

Dhurandhar rakes in more than ₹10 crore on third Monday

The Aditya Dhar directorial has been running housfull ever since its release on December 5. The espionage thriller has benefited from a largely positive word of mouth with several repeat watchers. Despite the A certificate and new, highly anticipated releases, Dhurandhar has maintained its grip at the box office.

Ranveer plays an undercover spy in Dhurandhar | Image: X

Dhurandhar raked in ₹16 crore on the third Monday of release, as per Sacnilk. The multi-starrer Bollywood movie has now amassed a total of ₹571.75 crore. Going by the current trends, the movie is likely to breach the coveted ₹600 crore mark in India by today. The upcoming Christmas and New Year holiday is expected to boost the business of the movie that has already become one of the highest-grossing grossers of the year.



Dhurandhar to become the fourth Bollywood movie to enter the ₹600 crore club

With every big release, Hindi cinema rewrites the rules of the box office. It was not too far back when a movie doing ₹100 crore business was celebrated with fervour. In just a short span of time, the mark doubled and then some. Now, it is not uncommon for movies to breach the ₹500 crore mark within days of release.

Akshaye Khanna's scene with Bahraini track Fa9la playing in the background has gone viral from Dhurandhar | Image: X