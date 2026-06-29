'Women Has Been Through Shit Because Of Men, But...': Amaal Mallik Reacts To Ketan Aggarwal's Murder Case

Amaal Mallik is one of the celebs who expresses his opinions openly related to social matters. Speaking to this, he has penned posts on Ketan Agarwal's murder case expressing his shock over the incident. As per reports, Agarwal was pushed from a cliff by his fiancée, Siya Goyal. The singer and composer also shared that India has stronger laws to protect women and requested not to misuse the system.

Amaal Mallik calls the Pune Fort Murder incident 'Insane'

Taking to his X handle, he penned a note that reads, "The amount of effort she put into killing him is insane. Only a fraction of it was needed to say no - 'My heart belongs elsewhere and I'm in love with another man.' Then, if he got crazy and didn't understand, you could tell it to your family and involve them too. No one can force an educated and earning woman anywhere in the world to go against her will. The laws in India are better for women than men, but why misuse and manipulate the system. Only a man that's a 'WIMP' will plan and plot this shit on another man. The audacity of these two to think that they can live a happy life after taking away someone's kid! A life is lost. Families are shattered." He concluded by calling the accused "Monsters".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Amaal Mallik writes a letter addressed to women

The composer was not done, and he went ahead and penned a lengthy note addressed to women. He wrote, "DEAR WOMEN! For generations, it's been the case that you all have been through shit because of us MEN. I'm SORRY, and I SUPPORT the RAGE you all COLLECTIVELY have towards men, and yes it is NECESSARY to FIGHT for yourself against OPPRESSION, but please keep it limited to the ASSHOLES that try to keep you down, try to own & treat you like 'DOMESTICATED ANIMALS...' & Tell you how to look and what to BLOODY wear!"

“LABELLING anything & everything as TOXIC and not taking ACCOUNTABILITY is precisely why we miss out on the REAL SIGNS. PHYSICAL ABUSE on either side is toxic, running after MONEY instead of EMOTIONS is toxic, running behind a SOCIAL MEDIA marriage is toxic, DESTROYING some one when you had no INTENTION of pursuing that person is TOXIC," he continued.

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

Putting his firm stance, he added, "Do you think MEN want anything except PEACE? SEX IS EVERYWHERE. You ALL have a whole list of WHAT YOU WANT, especially when it's your WEDDING and PROPOSAL CEREMONY. Do you want a WEDDING FOR INSTA or a REAL MARRIAGE? Can you handle a sweet honeymoon in LONAVALA, or do you feel NO if he LOVES me he will take me out of INDIA. FAIR ENOUGH - We all want the GOOD LIFE. BUT Does TRUE LOVE, TRULY feel DIFFERENT on an island in MALDIVES?"

He concluded by calling Ketan "Pure and endearing". He wrote, “This MAN didn't deserve this, look at his smile and his EYES.. See how HAPPY he was to MARRY HER... KETAN AGGARWAL seemed so PURE & ENDEARING.”

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