Year Ender 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru To Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco, Celebs Who Got Married
From Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru and Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco to Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, check out the list of celebs who got married in 2025.
The 2025 chapter is about to conclude, so let's enjoy a quick recap of all the celebs across the globe who got married this year. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru and Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco to Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, the year saw various styles of bride and groom.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru
The couple had an intimate wedding on December 1 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The ceremony was attended by their families and close friends. For the wedding, Samantha opted for a red saree, whereas Raj was simply dressed in a traditional ensemble.
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
After dating for several years, the couple exchanged vows in a private and intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27. The wedding was attended by their families and close friends, including Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd and Steve Martin. She walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown, whereas Blanco looked handsome in a black tuxedo.
Armaan Malik & Aashna Shroff
The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Mahabaleshwar on January 2. Their wedding was officiated by music composer and Armaan's elder brother, Amaal Mallik.
Akhil Akkineni & Zainab Ravdjee
Akhil tied the knot with businesswoman Zainab in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on June 6. The low-key wedding was attended by stalwarts of industry, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nani, Yash and Mahesh Babu.
Demi Lovato & Jordan Lutes
The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in late May 2025. For the wedding, she wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown, while her husband opted for a black tux.
Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal
TV actress Hina tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rocky at her Mumbai home on June 4. She opted for a Manish Malhotra opal green handloom saree with their names embroidered on it for the ceremony. She got married amidst her battle with breast cancer.
Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee
It was an intimate wedding at Prateik's late mother Smita Patil's home in Bandra on February 14. For the wedding, both stepped out in custom Tarun Tahiliani outfits. The actor didn't invite his father, Raj Babbar and his siblings, which left his fans in shock.
Darshan Raval & Dharal Surelia
The couple tied the knot on January 18 in an intimate but lavish wedding ceremony. Dharal opted for a red lehenga for her wedding, while Darshan looked dapper in a sherwani.
Raftaar & Manraj Jawanda
The rapper tied the knot with fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda in a private ceremony on January 31. The couple got married to two traditions - South Indian and Sikh.
Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani
After dating for years, Avika and Milind got married in a grand celebration on the set of their reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga on September 30.
Prajakta Koli & Vrishank Khanal
After 13 years of dating, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Karjat, Maharashtra, on February 25. For the wedding, she wore a custom Anita Dongre outfit, blending both Indian and Nepali traditions.
