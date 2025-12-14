Year Ender 2025: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru To Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco, Celebs Who Got Married

The 2025 chapter is about to conclude, so let's enjoy a quick recap of all the celebs across the globe who got married this year. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru and Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco to Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, the year saw various styles of bride and groom.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru

The couple had an intimate wedding on December 1 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The ceremony was attended by their families and close friends. For the wedding, Samantha opted for a red saree, whereas Raj was simply dressed in a traditional ensemble.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

After dating for several years, the couple exchanged vows in a private and intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27. The wedding was attended by their families and close friends, including Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd and Steve Martin. She walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown, whereas Blanco looked handsome in a black tuxedo.

Armaan Malik & Aashna Shroff

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet lavish wedding ceremony in Mahabaleshwar on January 2. Their wedding was officiated by music composer and Armaan's elder brother, Amaal Mallik.

Akhil Akkineni & Zainab Ravdjee

Akhil tied the knot with businesswoman Zainab in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on June 6. The low-key wedding was attended by stalwarts of industry, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nani, Yash and Mahesh Babu.

Demi Lovato & Jordan Lutes

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in late May 2025. For the wedding, she wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown, while her husband opted for a black tux.

Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal

TV actress Hina tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Rocky at her Mumbai home on June 4. She opted for a Manish Malhotra opal green handloom saree with their names embroidered on it for the ceremony. She got married amidst her battle with breast cancer.

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee

It was an intimate wedding at Prateik's late mother Smita Patil's home in Bandra on February 14. For the wedding, both stepped out in custom Tarun Tahiliani outfits. The actor didn't invite his father, Raj Babbar and his siblings, which left his fans in shock.

Darshan Raval & Dharal Surelia

The couple tied the knot on January 18 in an intimate but lavish wedding ceremony. Dharal opted for a red lehenga for her wedding, while Darshan looked dapper in a sherwani.

Raftaar & Manraj Jawanda

The rapper tied the knot with fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda in a private ceremony on January 31. The couple got married to two traditions - South Indian and Sikh.

Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani

After dating for years, Avika and Milind got married in a grand celebration on the set of their reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga on September 30.

Prajakta Koli & Vrishank Khanal