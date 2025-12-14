Streaming On OTT This Week: Emily in Paris 5, Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders, Mrs Deshpande, 10 Dance And More Web Series & Movies To Binge-watch On Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

Sunday is here, and so is our list of OTT releases this week. From Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Emily in Paris Season 5 to Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, the list includes movies and web series from various genres and languages.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa opened to negative reviews upon theatrical release but emerged successful, grossing ₹112 crore worldwide. After nearly two months, the movie is set to make its digital debut on December 16.

Where to watch: Netflix

Fallout S2

The second season is set two centuries after the Great War of 2077, where society has collapsed following a nuclear holocaust. The franchise is based on the role-playing video game. The upcoming season will start streaming from December 17.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Murder In Monaco

The documentary explores the murder of billionaire banker Edmond Safra, who was found dead in his penthouse. It will release on December 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Emily in Paris S5

The upcoming season is a tale of two cities, Rome and Paris. The season brings back Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie. The new season will release on December 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

10 Dance

Ryoma Takeuchi and Keita Machida are two dancers who are opposite in all but their art. Despite this, they agree to train together for a competition. At first, they don't go along, but as time passes, they find themselves drawn to each other. The movie is slated to release on December 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

Mrs Deshpande

It is an upcoming thriller series starring Madhuri Dixit. In the series, she is essaying the role of a convicted serial killer who helps police in finding her copycat murderer. The series is an adaptation of the French series La Mante. It will start streaming on December 19.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

It is an upcoming crime thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. It follows after members of the Bansal family are found murdered. During the investigation, Inspector Jatil Yadav uncovers a trail of secrets, greed and betrayal. It is slated to release on December 19.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Great Flood

A South Korean science fiction disaster film stars Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo. The story follows a mother and her young son who become trapped in a devastating flood. As they struggle to escape, a call to a critical mission puts not only their lives at risk but also the future of humanity. It will release on December 19.