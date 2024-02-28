Advertisement

Yuvan Shankar Raja recently performed at a concert in Sri Lanka. A segment from the show, featured the music composer belt out his sister Bhavatharini's National Award Winning song in a musical tribute to her. For the unversed, Bhavatharini passed away on January 25.

Yuvan Shankar Raja pays musical tribute to the late Bhavatharini



Yuvan Shankar Raja's recent Sri Lanka concert, dated at February 24, saw the music composer belt out some of his most popular songs. The highlight of the show however, was Yuvan paying a musical tribute to his late sister Bhavatharini. A video from the concert has been doing the rounds of the internet which shows the music composer seated by the piano on the stage as he belts out his rendition of Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu - Bhavatharini's National Award winning ballad. The tribute was further made special with a series of childhood pictures of Yuvan and Bhavatharini that were flashing on the screens behind.

This is Heartbreaking 💔



More Power to Raja & Yuvan 😭🫂 pic.twitter.com/UI1ND10Wl5 — தோழர் ஆதி (@RjAadhi2point0)



Bhavatharini passed away on January 25. The actress and singer was battling stage four cancer at the time of her passing. Bhavatharini breathed her last in Sri Lanka. A month later, Yuvan Shankar Raja made his way to Sri Lanka to perform in his concert which carried the tribute for Bhavatharini.

Bhavatharini had been battling cancer



Bhavatharini has reportedly been suffering from cancer in her gall bladder and liver. 47 at the time of her passing, the actress and singer was accompanied by her husband to Sri Lanka in lieu of getting her Ayurvedic treatment. She was laid to rest in Pannaipuram, Tamil Nadu, her hometown. Incidentally, Yuvan's tribute song Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu, was also performed during Bhavatharini's final rites by Yuvan and Karthik Raja and cousins Venkat Prabhu and Premgi Amaren among others.

Yuvan Shankar Raja and Bhavatharini clearly shared a warm bond. Shortly after her passing, Yuvan Shankar Raja shared a picture featuring himself with his daughter and Bhavatharini in what appeared to be a quaint birthday celebration. The caption to the post read, “Party for 3, old pic of us” followed by a heart emoji.