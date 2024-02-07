Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Venkat Prabhu Mourns Cousin Bhavatharini's Death, Shares Their 'Last Picture' Together

Days after singer Bhavatharini's death, The Greatest Of All Time director Venkat Prabhu shared a picture with his cousin with a heart-breaking caption.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Venkat Prabhu with Bhavatharini
Venkat Prabhu with Bhavatharini | Image:Instagram/venkat_prabhu
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Director-actor Venkat Prabhu, the nephew of Ilaiyaraaja, has finally spoken out after the tragic demise of the renowned singer-composer Bhavatharini. The 47-year-old lost her battle with stage four liver cancer on January 25, leaving a void in the music industry.

How did Venkat Prabhu mourn Bhavatharini’s death?

Venkat took to Instagram to share his grief and posted a picture with the late artist, captioning it, “Bavatha our last pic together.” The director also shared a group photo featuring Yuvan Shankar Raja and friends.

During Bhavatharini's funeral, emotions ran high as Venkat, along with cousins and friends, sang her National Award-winning song “Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu” from Bharathi during the last rituals. Venkat is the son of Gangai Amaran and had previously worked with Bhavatharini on films like Goa and Maanaadu where she lent her melodious voice to some memorable tracks.

Other celebs also mourned Bhavatharini’s death

Fashion designer Vasuki Bhaskar who happens to be Bhavatharini’s cousin also expressed her grief on January 27 and shared a photo from the same bash. She wrote, "You are my other half. And you are taking that part of me. See you on the other side. My one and only sister. We will all miss you sooooo sooo bad. Love you Bhavatha (sic)."

Guru Somasundaram who is known for his role in Joker also offered his condolences in the comment section of Venkat Prabhu’s post and wrote, "May you find strength and solace in the memories you shared together. She will be dearly remembered by us through her divine voice."

Venkat Prabhu on a break?

Venkat who was busy with his upcoming film The Greatest of All Time starring Vijay, has reportedly taken a break following the loss. The film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhry, Laila, Sneha, Prashanth, Prabhudheva, and Mohan. For the unversed, it also marks Venkat’s first collaboration with Vijay and is expected to be released later this year.

Bhavatharini's funeral took place on January 27 at Ilaiyaraaja's farmhouse in Theni, where she was laid to rest next to her mother and grandmother.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

