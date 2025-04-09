Yuzvendra Chahal Finds Unwavering Support In RJ Mahavash Days After Divorce With Dhanashree Verma: Thank You For Making...

It seems like love is in the air, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been going gaga on the internet with ongoing rumours about their relationship, just days after the cricketer’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Although both remain silent on the matter, their social media activity and public spotting give fans reason to link them romantically. Recently, RJ Mahvash posted a series of photos on her Instagram handle and eagle-eye fans quickly spotted Yuzi’s comment while buzzing about their emerging romance.

Yuzu’s nod to RJ Mahvash’s last post adds to the dating buzz

On April 9, RJ Mahvash shared a post on her Instagram of the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match during the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League ( IPL ) on Tuesday night. Among the photos, she included a selfie with Chahal.

“One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23," Mahvash captioned the picture. Chahal quickly responded, writing, “You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always.”

Videos of Mahvash at the stadium soon appeared online, further intensifying the ongoing rumours about her connection with the cricketer.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree’s divorce

On March 20, a Bandra family court granted a divorce to Yuzvendra and Dhanashree. Their divorce proceedings were expedited because of the cricketer's prior commitment to IPL 2025, which commenced on March 22. The couple had asked and were granted a waiver on the mandatory six-month cooling period, which is given in cases for possible reconciliation.