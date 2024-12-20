Zakir Hussain Funeral: Sivamani Plays Drums With Ustad's Fans At San Francisco Cemetery | Watch

Ustaad Zakir Hussain, the legendary tabla player passed away on December 15, 2024 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. His death has saddened music lovers worldwide as he was considered one of the greatest table players in history. His funeral was held in US city. Among others, drummer Anandan Sivamani also attended the last rites and paid his tributes to Zakir Hussain.

Zakir Hussain’s funeral held in San Francisco

A video clip was shared by PTI on X, in which Zakir Hussain was led to rest in San Francisco, Drummer Anandan Sivamani too attended the funeral in the city and even played the drums.

As per his family, Zakir Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. As per reports, it is a chronic disease that affects the lungs. The organ gets scarred making it difficult for a person to breathe.

All about Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. “He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come,” the statement by the family read.

File photo of Zakir Hussain | Source: IMDb