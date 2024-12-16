Zakir Hussain's Cause Of Death Revealed, Tabla Maestro's Family Confirms He Was Suffering From...

Zakir Hussain Cause Of Death: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco. He breathed his last at the age of 73. In an official statement, the family has revealed the cause of his death and shared that he had been hospitalised for two weeks before his passing.

What is Zakir Hussain's death reason?

As per his family, Zakir Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. As per reports, it is a chronic disease that affects the lungs. The organ gets scarred making it difficult for a person to breathe.

Hussain had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. “He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come,” the statement by the family read.

Awards and accolades received by Zakir Hussain

Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. Apart from four Grammys, Hussain was the recipient of countless awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the USA's National Heritage Fellowship and Officier in France's Order of Arts and Letters.

Zakir Hussain at the Grammy Awards | Image: X