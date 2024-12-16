Published 11:38 IST, December 16th 2024
Zakir Hussain's Cause Of Death Revealed, Tabla Maestro's Family Confirms He Was Suffering From...
Zakir Hussain Cause Of Death: The Tabla maestro breathed his last at the age of 73 at a San Francisco hospital. The family has shared the reason of his passing.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Zakir Hussain Cause Of Death: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco. He breathed his last at the age of 73. In an official statement, the family has revealed the cause of his death and shared that he had been hospitalised for two weeks before his passing.
What is Zakir Hussain's death reason?
As per his family, Zakir Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. As per reports, it is a chronic disease that affects the lungs. The organ gets scarred making it difficult for a person to breathe.
Hussain had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated. Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. “He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come,” the statement by the family read.
Awards and accolades received by Zakir Hussain
Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. Apart from four Grammys, Hussain was the recipient of countless awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the USA's National Heritage Fellowship and Officier in France's Order of Arts and Letters.
Celebrities from the world of music, politics, sports, business and entertainment have mounted the demise of Zakir Hussain. Bigwigs like Anand Mahindra, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Mohanlal and several other politicians took to their social media accounts to share their tribute for the Tabla maestro.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:38 IST, December 16th 2024