Advertisement

Zayn Malik made his first appearance at a public event in five years at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, January 19. The singer met with a minor accident while making his to his car. The video of the incident surfaced online earlier today and immediately went viral.

Zayn Malik suffers minor injury at Paris Fashion Week

After attending the Kenzo fashion show at PFW, Zayn was seen walking toward his car amid the massive crowd of fans. The former One Direction member appeared to get his foot run over when a car went in the wrong direction and toward the singer.

He was seen getting shuffled through a crowd before wincing at the vehicle's maneuver, reports aceshowbiz.com. People around Zayn appeared to be more shocked than the star himself as many voiced their concern for him. "God damn! Oh my God!" one person was heard shouting before the 31-year-old got into his car and whisked him away.

Zayn Malik shared an update post accident

Malik has since given an update on his condition following the minor accident. Not letting the unfortunate situation ruin his night, the Pillowtalk crooner wrote on his Instagram page later that night, “Thanks for a great show!”

Sharing photos from the fashion event, the father of one also included a picture of his white sneakers, one of which appeared merely scuffed up with some dark tread marks. "My foot is fine !!" he assured his followers, before downplaying the incident as adding, “Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes.”

Malik has been keeping a low profile since he got in a scuffle with his then-girlfriend Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid in October 2021. He entered a no-contest plea to four charges of harassment and was sentenced to 360 days of probation and completion of anger management and domestic violence education programmes.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)